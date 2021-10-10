Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.66 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.74% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 813,302 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

