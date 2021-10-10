Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.66 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,680,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $115.95 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

