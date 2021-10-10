Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.68 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 488,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.