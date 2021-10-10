Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.73 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

WPC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.