Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.99 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 664,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

