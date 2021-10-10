Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.32 Million in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.