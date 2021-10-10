Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.33 Million in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.01% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

LUXA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

