Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $409.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

