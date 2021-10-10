Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 169,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $409.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.23. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

