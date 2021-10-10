Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,008,000 after buying an additional 559,007 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 124.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 655,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 363,342 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.57 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

