Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $52.52 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.