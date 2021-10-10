Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

