Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Endava at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Endava by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

DAVA stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $153.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.