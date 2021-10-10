Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

