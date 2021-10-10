Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 196,500 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Meridian Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 518,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 316,528 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

