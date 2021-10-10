Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 36,300 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 160,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,443,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $10,959,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $110.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

