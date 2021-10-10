Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 40,714 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $98.67 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

