Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,767,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 450,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 156,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

