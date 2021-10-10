Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.75 and a 12 month high of $288.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,659 shares of company stock worth $66,029,419. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

