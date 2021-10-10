Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7,150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,442 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 98.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 707,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 351,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.