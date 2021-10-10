Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8,366.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

