Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,251 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

