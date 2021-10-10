Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 21,292 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 356,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 291,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

