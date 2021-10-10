Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 397,005 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 397,005 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

