Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 40,081 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

LHX stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

