Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,981 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $280.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

