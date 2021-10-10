Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 996,100 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

