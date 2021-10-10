Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.55 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

