Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.58 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $41.69 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.