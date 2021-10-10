Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.73 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

