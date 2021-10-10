Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.74 Million Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

