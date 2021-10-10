Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.22 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

