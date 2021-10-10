Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.32 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

