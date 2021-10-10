Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

