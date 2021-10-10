Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.88% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,849,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

