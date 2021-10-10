Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,499,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

HL stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

