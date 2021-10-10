Hedera Hashgraph One Day Volume Reaches $314.57 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $314.57 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00108191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00455553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013994 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035393 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024538 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

