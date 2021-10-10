HedgeTrade Achieves Market Cap of $271.97 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $271.97 million and $13,804.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004236 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029053 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00024898 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

