Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,276,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 676.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,920 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 53.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

