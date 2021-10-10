Hellenic Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00318879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

