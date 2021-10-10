HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Cap of $302,110.52

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $302,110.52 and $5.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

