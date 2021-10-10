Helpico (HELP) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 72.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,037.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

