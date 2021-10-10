Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

HSIC stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

