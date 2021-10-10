Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.33% of Herc worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Herc by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Herc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $167.22 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

