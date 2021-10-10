Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $127,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.