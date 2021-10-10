Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

