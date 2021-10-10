Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32,133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 541,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $226.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

