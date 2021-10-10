Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $36.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

