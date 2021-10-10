Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.