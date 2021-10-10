Hive Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Hive has a market capitalization of $328.75 million and $32.78 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,329,605 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

